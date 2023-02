It’s a big week in Las Vegas, with multiples trade shows converging. From the Kitchen and Bath Show, to the Hardware show to the International Builder’s Show, we’ve got every aspect of home innovation together in a comprehensive, value-filled experience.

The host of the nation’s most popular home improvement show and Daytime Emmy Lifestyle Series winner “George to the Rescue,” George Oliphant, joined us to tell us the hottest items at all these shows.