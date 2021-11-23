Morning Extra- Hot Holiday Celebrity Beauty Trends and how to get them all by Yourself at-home PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 23, 2021 / 09:41 AM EST / Updated: Nov 23, 2021 / 09:41 AM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up (Sponsored)- Tis the season to get your glam on and we’re breaking down the most coveted fall beauty trends right now just in time for the holidays. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction