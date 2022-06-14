(Sponsored)- Summer is here, so many people are considering ways to refresh outdoor spaces. Whether it’s furniture that needs updating or adding some pizzaz to a patio, deck or lanai — designer, home décor and lifestyle influencer Ashley Dixon is here to share the latest trends for outdoor décor. On June 8th, Dixon is teaming up with At-Home, The Home Décor Super Store, to reveal ideas for creating the perfect patio, a dynamic deck or the best backyard. Plus, learn how to create these welcoming retreats and play spaces with style and at a price point for any budget.

