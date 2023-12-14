With the busy holiday season in full swing, families across the country will be welcoming new pets home for the holidays – many of those are puppies.

Joining us today is Dr. Adam Christman – a respected veterinarian who is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to share advice and tips for new and prospective pet owners to have a successful first year with a puppy.

Dr. Christman is the Chief Veterinary Officer for DVM 360, host of a web-based talk show on the Vet Blast podcast, is author of “Honey, Have You Squeezed the Dachshund?” — and is the pet parent of four dachshunds, including new puppy Capone!