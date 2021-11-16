Morning Extra- Holiday must haves PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Nov 16, 2021 / 09:35 AM EST / Updated: Nov 16, 2021 / 09:36 AM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up (Sponsored)– Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means holiday season is in full swing. Joining us to share his Holiday Must Haves is Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn”. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction