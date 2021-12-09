(Sponsored)- We are right around the corner from the holidays and joining us today is lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki to share some of her gifting ideas for the season

JCPenney has all of your holiday gifting, decorating and entertaining needs from tabletop and mantle décor, or chic marble serveware, and more. Whether you’re looking to dress-to-impress for the holidays, or gift some of the hottest trends, JCPenney has all the fashion you need at amazing prices. A great gift for the holidays, this Juicy by Juicy Couture look is effortless, trendy and super comfortable. A new brand extension from Juicy Couture, the athleisure line features bold colors, prints, patterns and track silhouettes for everyday comfort, all rooted in the designer brand’s bold LA-inspired style and now available at an affordable price.