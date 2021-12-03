Morning Extra- Holiday Gifts and Celebrations PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Dec 3, 2021 / 11:22 AM EST / Updated: Dec 3, 2021 / 11:22 AM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up (Sponsored)- We are on the countdown to the holidays and joining us today is lifestyle expert Emily Foley to share some of her favorites for Holiday Gifts and Celebrations Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction