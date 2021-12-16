(Sponsored)- Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some entertaining ideas to help you this holiday season.

Pennsylvania Dutch is part of the Charles Jacquin’s et Cie portfolio. Their line of cream liqueurs – Egg Nog, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Bark – are farm fresh and made with real dairy cream. Find more information at www.jacquins.com/pennsylvania-dutch.

Boardroom Spirits Cranberry Mule- Ready to drink cocktail for all of your holiday party entertaining. Enjoy delicious cocktails without all of the extra ingredients and mess.

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsized. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com