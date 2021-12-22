(Sponsored)- Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share some Beauty, Health and Wellness brands.

Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream

Dermatologist-tested and quick-absorbing formula, perfect for dry cracked hands in the winter months. Long-lasting moisture keeps hands hydrated through multiple hand washes.

DL.MD Sunshine Spray

DL.MD Sunshine Spray is formulated with Vitamin D3, Vitamin K and MCT Oil to provide maximum absorption of Vitamin D through an easy-to-use oral spray. Strengthens bones, benefits skin and enhances mood. Available at www.thedlmd.com

Our Kindra

Kindra’s Daily Vaginal Lotion boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut & safflower oils – for maximum skin hydration. Visit www.ourkindra.com

John Frieda Frizz Ease, Walmart

Feel free to create your own new holiday traditions and whichever festivities you choose to partake in, style your hair however you want to wear it with John Frieda’s incredible stylers.