Americans are feeling the pressure of increasing drug prices. Compounded by ongoing inflation, many people are making the difficult decision to discontinue their medications altogether. While this may be the only option for some, skipping prescriptions can result in poor health outcomes and even higher healthcare costs over time.

What many people may not realize is that most drug prices aren’t fixed. Dr. Jenny Yu, Chief Health Officer at Optum Perks told us about the prescription drug survey findings and explained how people can use the prescription drug savings programs to cut costs and make informed purchasing decisions around their health care.