Dr. Jill Palmer is chief of behavioral health at Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veteran families in Texas. Endeavors’ wellness model and state-of-the-art Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) in San Antonio, offers a wide range of services to Veterans and their families — fitness, mental health resources, health coaching, case management, drop-in childcare, etc. Most importantly, the program emphasizes how wellness is tied to community, which provides a way for Veterans to connect, honor each other and heal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction