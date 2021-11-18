Morning Extra – HEALTHIFIED HOLIDAY FEASTS

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Sponsored) — Joining us today is registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner who is teaming up with Aldi for a holiday meal that saves you money and includes ‘healthified’ sides.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story