One in eight women are affected by breast cancer, including Giuliana Rancic, who is celebrating 12 years cancer free. She has proudly teamed up with Avocados From Mexico for the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, the annual American college football bowl game benefiting breast cancer research.

Giuliana is on hand to tell us all about it, how she’s going to be at the game to rally with other survivors, plus how she incorporates this healthy fruit and other healthy regimens into her life, every single day.