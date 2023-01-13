Today is Friday the 13th and what better way to celebrate than with some fries?

The iconic drive-through chain, Checkers and Rally’s has partnered with Heinz ketchup to make a safe space for those with a bit of a Friday the 13th phobia.

They repurposed an underground bunker named The Frunker: Fry Bunker, which happens to be an Airbnb location, and loaded it with their Famous Seasoned Fries and Heinz ketchup. The winners got fun swag and a six-course fry inspired feast. A lucky winner and their guest get a weekend stay at the Frunker.

On this Fry-Day the 13th, Checkers is hoping to help the winners stay safe, secure, and satiated on the most fearful day of the year with the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America and Heinz ketchup.