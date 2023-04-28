(Sponsored) — Whatever we need these days, there seems to be an ‘app for that.’. With the push of a button we can video call our doctor for a consultation, accountant to review our taxes and tutors to help the kiddos’ with their homework. But when it comes to home repair needs, the signal drops.



That doesn’t cut it for Millennials, who lean into tech solutions to make life easier. They make up the largest share of homebuyers (43%) and DIY sector of home improvement. In fact, 73% percent of Millennials identify as DIYers! So when they hit a snag in home repairs, they don’t want to waste time weeding through Google reviews or following “how to fix it” videos on YouTube. The ideal scenario would be that they have an expert handyman at their fingertips!



So, Frontdoor is delivering! As the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, Frontdoor is launching a first-of-its-kind app that uses proprietary technology to empower members to take control of their home with the touch of a button.

With the app, homeowners can video chat with trusted Frontdoor Experts who can show them how to fix a home maintenance issue. Think of it as “Teladoc for the home”: the video chat tool is a quick and easy way to connect live with an expert who can answer homeowners’ questions and direct them towards the right solution to get the job done. If needed, Frontdoor will send one of their 15,000 pre-vetted Pros to a member’s home to fix the issue and take the work off a homeowner’s plate! Case and point – every homeowner should feel like they have a phone-a-friend (a.k.a. plumber, electrician, etc.) to help get the job done.