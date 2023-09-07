Even though the statistics are grim – 90% of startups fail, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% don’t make it out of their first year. Just last year, more than 5 million businesses were created in the US alone. To continue to support these creative and courageous entrepreneurs, Amazon Web Services the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, is launching AWS Build, a new global program designed to support entrepreneurs early in their cloud journey to build, refine, and launch their innovative applications. Startups in the earliest stages of their journey are encouraged to apply for the 10-week online program. They will receive the business and technical guidance they need to successfully launch their products, leveraging the most advanced cloud technologies as a foundation for a sustainable and scalable business. Denise Quashie, Head of Global Startup Programs for AWS, addresses the challenges of starting a business in today’s global market.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction