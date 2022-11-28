Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must have products for fall.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-

reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant ($6.99)

Secret knows that deodorant is a personal choice, so for those who choose to go aluminum free, Secret is proud to offer the Aluminum Free Collection! Secret’s Aluminum Free Deodorant helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it. Made with 3X more odor fighters THAN THE LEADING ALUMINUM FREE DEODORANT, this collection provides triple action odor protection, eliminating odor from the source to keep you feeling fresh and confident.

Dryel At-Home Dry Cleaner

With no harsh chemicals, Dryel At-Home Dry Cleaner safely cleans right at home, eliminating trips to the dry cleaner and saving up to 90% of the cost of dry cleaning. Safe for all dryers. https://summitbrands.com/product-category/dryel