Morning Extra- Fall Household Must Haves

(Sponsored)

Fall Household Must Haves

Today we have Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head sharing these amazing products for all your Fall Household Must Haves.

Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner

Plink® Garbage Disposal Freshener and Cleaner is a convenient, economical and easy way to freshen the disposal with natural ingredients between disposal deep cleanings. Plink washes away foul odors, leaving the sink, disposal and whole kitchen smelling fresh.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/