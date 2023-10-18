With the cruise industry booming, the new luxury lifestyle brand Explora Journeys is offering travelers an upscale and transformative ocean experience. Explora 1 is the first state-of the art luxury ship that’s launched, with five more coming in the next five years. Premier travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins us live from on board the brand-new ship from Explora Journeys, docked in Manhattan, to give us an inside look at the ship and its plans to offer passengers an “Ocean State of Mind”.