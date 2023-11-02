For the second year, a ground-breaking report – Everyday Wealth in America – reveals how every day Americans view their life and money.

Joining us today to discuss early insights from the study from Edelman Financial Engines are two of the top experts in the nation.

Jean Chatzky is a best-selling author who now hosts the Everyday Wealth podcast and regularly appears on networks like CNN and MSNBC.

Jason Van de Loo is the Co-Chief Client Officer for Edelman Financial Engines, a wealth planning firm that helps 1.3 million people move their financial lives forward every day.