(Sponsored)- Long Drink – or “lonkero” – is a traditional Finnish cocktail that typically consists of gin, grapefruit soda, and tonic. Considered one of Finland’s best kept secrets, the drink was first created when the Finnish government commissioned a refreshing cocktail to serve guests attending the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki.

As malt and spirit-based seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails continue to fly off the shelves, The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer is launching all-new ‘Bevy Long Drink.’ At 5.8%, this hard citrus refresher is a Nordic take on a classic, packing flavor and a punch. Finland’s best kept secret is NOW available.