Coffee – many of us wonder what we would do without it! From breakfast beverage to late afternoon pick-me-up, the love of coffee can be found worldwide.

That’s why it may be no surprise, its consumption continues to ride the wave of a 20-year high. As we start 2024, that trend continues to be strong.

Three out of four Americans drink coffee every day. That’s more than any other beverage including tap water, and up by nearly 14% since January 2021, according to the National Coffee Association.

For more than 100 years, the team at Eight O’Clock Coffee says they’ve focused on the basics that produce an excellent cup of coffee, even when drinking it black.