Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Easter essentials

Whether you’re hosting an Easter brunch, a springtime soirée, or just looking for a fresh and flavorful way to incorporate more veggies into your meals, Libby’s Vegetables’ recipes are the perfect solution. From sweet and savory carrot dishes to fun carrot-based pastries, they’ve got something for everyone, and it’s 100% Easter bunny approved.

Sponsored by Limor Media