71% of dog or cat owners agree that it is important to use environmentally friendly pet products and services.

Joining us today is nationally renowned pet living expert Kristen Levine who is teaming up with Hill’s pet nutrition and PetSmart to share a new pet food made with Msc certified sustainable pollock that supports dogs and cats with sensitive stomachs and skin, as well as eco-friendly products for all pets.

Levine is founder of the popular pet living blog, and author of ‘pampered pets on a budget’.