Sponsored: College football is in full swing, so we welcomed Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre to share her tips on tailgating like a pro! McIntyre shared her Mini Hawaiian Pineapple Li’l Smokies Kabobs recipe – these sweet and savory snacks are sure to be a hit at your next cookout! A homemade umami-rich marinade seamlessly blends the tropical, juicy flavors of pineapple with Eckrich® Li’l Smokies Original Cocktail Smoked Sausages. Fire up a big batch for everyone to share! Whether you’re grilling smoked sausages in the parking lot or making a decadent deli sandwich while watching the game at home, Eckrich® – the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP) – is a must-have menu item for an all-around delicious meal. Eckrich is joining with the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program for the fourth consecutive year to celebrate

teachers across the country for their honest work and tireless commitment to ensure their students have the tools to succeed. Throughout the years, Eckrich has donated more than two million dollars to support the Extra Yard for Teachers Charity. Throughout the season and for the upcoming match between Penn vs. Ohio State in State College, PA fans can visit Eckrich.com/teachers to nominate their favorite educators to participate in the $1 Million Challenge. Selected teachers will attempt to make a 15-yard throw for their chance to win a $1 million donation to support classroom resource projects within their area through Extra Yard for Teachers. For recipes, product information, and where to buy, visit www.Eckrich.com.