There are all kinds of skincare regimens for our faces, to fight dry skin, and restore moisture to our legs, but some of the most delicate skin on our bodies – UNDER our arms gets neglected. We talked to cosmetic chemist, Ron Robinson, about ways to avoid short-changing often forgotten skin. This news package gives viewers advice/tips about cleansing and caring for the underarm area and how to avoid some of the deodorant chemicals, such as baking soda, that can cause dryness, irritation, rash and breakouts.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction