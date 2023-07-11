Summer may be in full swing but it’s not all fun and games for parents as the extended break can lead to “summer slide” for many children. Summer slide, also known as learning loss, occurs when kids tend to “forget” what they studied in school.

Research shows that high-quality summer programs can make a difference in stemming learning loss and closing the country’s educational and opportunity gaps. This summer, The National Summer Learning Association is teaming up with Netflix to offer ways to keep kids motivated throughout the break.