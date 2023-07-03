It’s no surprise that home maintenance and repairs are costly and time consuming – and it’s becoming even more challenging than ever to find the right pro. And, with summer just starting, there’s always a new list of house to-dos to tackle. If you’re tired of searching TikTok and YouTube for the right DIY video, there’s a new tool to add to your digital toolbox.

Frontdoor CEO Bill Cobb and CMO Kathy Collins share the one-of-a-kind features available via a newly launched home maintenance and repair app which can guide consumers on everything from plumbing, electrical HVAC and more.