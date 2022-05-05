(Sponsored)- Creating a healthy home is one of the top trends in home construction and renovation.

Joining us with some tips for a healthier home is DIY tv host Skip Bedell– one of the most demanding working contractors in television who is teaming up with Vitapod to share timely advice for building a healthy body through better hydration.

For three years – Bedell was a co-host on the spike tv show ‘catch a contractor’ and he is a regular contributor on fox & friends – appearing more than 160 times.