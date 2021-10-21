Morning Extra – Disney Frozen toys for the holiday season

(Sponsored)

For the Danish culture, the Hygge is a tradition that represents feeling comfortable and cozy during the cold nights of winter. That’s also the idea behind a unique new line of Frozen-themed products and a “Night of Hygge” celebrating new content on Disney+.

Mom blogger and Award-winning Journalist Jeannette Kaplun will gives us a preview of the new Frozen-themed products available for holiday gifts, and provides an early look at the programming and positive messaging in some of the new Disney+ shows that are available for families.