(Sponsored)- It’s time to put those lofty New Year’s resolutions to bed. Herewith us this morning is Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Fabi to discuss noninvasive body contouring treatments, specifically CoolSculpting®, and more so we can all make informed decisions on the best opportunities to take care of ourselves this year.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction