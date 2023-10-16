Each October just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides a timely reminder of the need for online safety.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Cybersecurity Month and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reminding people and businesses of important security tips this season.

Joining us today is Nathaniel Gleicher who is head of security policy at Meta and former director of cybersecurity for the white house national security council.