The beauty industry is rapidly growing with a surge of new diverse indie brands as well as established brands expanding product lines to include even more shades for every skin tone. This summer’s biggest beauty trends celebrate that diversity with bright blushes, minimal make-up looks, hydrating lip glosses and fluffy and fun brows.

Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson loves to try bright and bold looks on all his clients. He’s worked with Padma Lakshmi, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, Nicole Richie and more. Now, Beau has teamed up with JCPenney Beauty to bring awareness to their diverse assortment of female-founded and BIPOC-brands.