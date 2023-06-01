Corporate philanthropy gives companies a sense of purpose beyond profit. It strengthens connections to communities and builds morale. Many companies are taking notice and corporate philanthropy is booming. In fact, charitable contributions by U.S. companies increased 23.8% between 2020 and 2021.

Kia is one of the companies dedicating time and resources to charity. Since 2019, the company’s “Accelerate the Good” charitable program has been a major contributor to both local and national charities. Most recently, Kia and their nationwide network of dealer partners, developed a dealer match program that donated $3.779 million to various charities nationwide, bringing the total amount Kia’s Accelerate the Good program has donated to more than $22 million. Some of this year’s donations went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Red Cross and Covenant House.

Kia Executive James Bell talk more about why corporate giving is so important and how Kia plans to expand the “Accelerate the Good” program in the future.