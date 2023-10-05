Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available for everyone ages six months and over. Experts say it’s the best way to protect yourself and your families against COVID-19 – including the latest variant of the virus. Just this month, the CDC authorized the latest COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older—which is great news as vaccines are still our best tool to protect against illness, especially severe illness.

As updated COVID-19 vaccines are available this fall, it is important that parents have access to timely, accurate information to help ensure children are staying up to date with their latest vaccines – particularly as school and childcare activities pick up and fill our family calendars.

Importantly, parents should know that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be widely available and free of cost for virtually everyone in their families – from children to older adults. With the fall respiratory illness season upon us, and the continued threat posed by COVID-19, it’s critical that individuals and families understand the risks and make a plan to protect themselves against serious illness.