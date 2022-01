(Sponsored)- At CES, it’s easy to get lost in all the “smart-ness” – tech that only a geek could love. But on Day 2 at CES, Trisha Hershberger will show us how the most excellent smart devices make our lives better.

She’ll connect the dots to get your audience from geekiness to intelligent living. Join Trisha as she shows us innovations that make doing laundry more accessible and less costly, make our bath luxurious, and expand the extraordinary life to outdoors.