Grocery retailers are continuing to innovate their online and in-store offerings. Many have expanded selection, offer lower-priced options, and now offer both pick-up and delivery services. In a 2023 survey of online grocery shoppers in the U.S. by the Feedback Group, 92% of them stated that they also shop in a physical store, and 87% plan to shop online the same or more than they do now in the next 12 months. Meredith Bunche, Director of Worldwide Grocery Stores at Amazon, shared a major announcement from Amazon about its grocery business and discussed how Amazon is continuing to innovate in grocery on behalf of its customers.

