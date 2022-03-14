(Sponsored)- It’s no surprise that Americans like to research before buying, but they typically spend more time researching home improvement purchases than researching medical specialists. When choosing a doctor, factors like insurance coverage, proximity and patient reviews are important, but two factors are critical: reliable information about the doctor’s experience with your condition/procedure and the quality of the hospital where they practice.

Studies as far back as 1979 show a link between a doctor’s surgical volume (how often the specialist − and not just the hospital − performs a surgery or procedure) and patient mortality rates. In some cases, hospitals with higher volumes had mortality rates 41% lower than those with lower volumes.

Finding the right doctors, hospitals and care for you and your family is important. A recent Healthgrades survey revealed that 78% of U.S. adults did NOT consider hospital quality the last time they chose a specialist. Hospitals are constantly reviewed for health outcomes, and awards from reliable sources highlight strengths and weaknesses by specialty. This is worth reviewing. As an example, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.*

Burt Kann, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades, will be available to discuss steps you can take to make informed decisions and reduce your risk of complications, including key questions to ask a potential surgeon/specialist, how to find the highest quality hospital for your unique needs, plus insider tips on which details to look for when researching a specialist.

