At six months old, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Now 24, and the star of the reality TV show, “I am Shauna Rae,” she is cancer-free but still lives with the effects of cancer every day.

Shauna Rae joins us today along with Doctor James Klosky director of psychology at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to discuss the emotional impact of pediatric cancer during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month