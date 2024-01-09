CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world — and the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and many first-time introductions like the VCR in 1970; CD Player in 1981; HDTV in 1998; Driverless Car Technology in 2013: and now the era of the AI PC with Intel in 2024! Be one of the first to see what the AI PC can do and how it will work – before CES opens its doors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 9.

Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong will be showcasing new Intel-powered AI PCs from several major vendors and how this new category of PC will disrupt how consumers work and play for years to come. Mario will also answer questions about what AI capabilities are available and why people should care about PCs with AI acceleration. This is just the beginning!