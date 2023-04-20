As we celebrate more than 50 years of Earth Day, new polling reveals Americans are eager to know more about solutions that work for addressing climate change in their community. A Morning Consult poll finds 70% find news stories on severe weather events compelling and over 60% say it is important for local news to cover the issue of climate change. Joining us to explain is Daphne Moore, Communications Director of the Walton Family Foundation.

