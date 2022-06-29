Summer is here, and that means road trips. Whether you have a cross country destination in mind or are driving upstate for a long weekend away, one thing on every traveler’s mind is navigating rising costs at the pump.

Driving is still the number one choice for most Americans when it comes to taking the whole family on vacation. 208 million American adults plan to travel this summer, and 80% of them will be taking a road trip. Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, will share smart seasonal road travel tips to ensure a safe, successful, and more affordable trip ahead.