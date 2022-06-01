(Sponsored)- Did you know that 97% of Americans snack daily? Registered Dietitian tells us that, “Keeping your snacks fun, easy, and nutritious is key!” Galloway joined us to share creative summer snack ideas with California Walnuts and to highlight the beneficial nutrition in the walnut.

One ounce of walnuts includes 4 grams of plant-based protein and 2 grams of fiber and provides a good source of magnesium. Plus walnuts are the only nut that provides an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA!

