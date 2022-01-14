(Sponsored)- It is no secret that the past few years have been a challenge. Many of us have put ourselves on the backburner between taking care of our loved ones, changing work environments, and unprecedented stress levels.

This year- we’re taking back our time and putting our healthy eating habits front and center. Jamie Hess, a wellness lifestyle expert and the co-creator of @NYCfitfam, is here to share all the need-to-know tips and recipes to make meal prep a breeze.

Hess will share:

Tips and recipes for the best year yet

Ways to get the kids involved in the kitchen

Taking back your “you” time