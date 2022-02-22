(Sponsored)-

Beauty Trends of 2022

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here today to share that must have Beauty product that everyone needs.

Marc Anthony Instantly Thick

Marc Anthony Hair’s new for 2022 Instantly Thick + Biotin Collection which features a shampoo, conditioner, and styling cream! This collection was created for the thinnest, flattest hair, the lightweight thickening formulas, infused with Biotin, Thickening Polymers and Phytokeratin – three powerhouse ingredients.

Curél Daily Healing Lotion

Provides instant relief from tight, dry skin. Formula is fragrance-free and non-greasy, perfect for daily use to help restore skin’s ceramide levels to help retain moisture and prevent symptoms of dry skin from returning.