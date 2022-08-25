Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Back to School essentials

fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk is a great-tasting, nutrition-rich option for kids’ school lunches and snacks. The fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz and fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz options make for the perfect lunch or snack time pairing with 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular milk. Visit www.fairlife.com to learn more about these products and find the products in stores near you.

To help families get better, longer sleep as a new school year kicks off, the VTech V-Hush™ Sleep Training Soother combines light, sounds and expert tips to create ideal sleep patterns and environments.

Sponsored by Limor Media