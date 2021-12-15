(Sponsored)- Influencers collaborating with the leading marketing agency, BabbleBoxx, have weighed in on their top gift picks for the 2021 holiday season, and the results are in. BabbleBoxx works exclusively with influencers to identify the most coveted products for him, her, kids, and pets based on trends they see among their friends, fans, and followers across popular social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Cricut Link: https://cricut.com/en_us/

Earth Elements Link: https://earthshoes.com/pages/earth-elements “

Etch-A-Sketch Link: https://etchasketch.com/

Pet Toys Link: https://www.multipet.com/