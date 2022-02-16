(Sponsored)- It’s Valentine’s Day and we’ve got a fresh take on America’s favorite green fruit. Yes – There’s a lot to love about avocados, Chef and PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE star Pati Jinich has the scoop on what to do with all those leftovers from the BIG GAME!

We hear you’ve partnered with Avocados From Mexico and are excited to hear how we can use some of the avocados we have left over from celebrating the Big Game for Valentine’s Day.

Visit AvocadosFromMexico.com for the recipes I shared today and other ways to get inspired by avocados.