Morning Extra- Author of ‘Brothers and Wives’ joins us

(Sponsored)- Christopher Andersen is the critically acclaimed author of eighteen New York Times bestsellers which have been translated into more than twenty-five languages worldwide.

Two of his books—The Day Diana Died and The Day John Died (about JFK Jr.)—reached #1. A former contributing editor of Time and longtime senior editor of People, Andersen has also written hundreds of articles for a wide range of publications, including The New York Times, Life, and Vanity Fair. Andersen has appeared frequently on such programs as Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Anderson Cooper 360, Dateline NBC, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, 48 Hours, and more.

BROTHERS AND WIVES:

Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan

BY CHRISTOPHER ANDERSEN

Christopher Andersen’s bestselling book, Diana’s Boys, revealed the powerful bond between the teenaged princes, and how it strengthened in the wake of their mother’s tragic death. Now, twenty years later, Queen Elizabeth II is in her mid-nineties, Prince Charles is in his seventies, and all eyes are turned increasingly toward William and Harry. In BROTHERS AND WIVES: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan (Gallery Books; Hardcover; on-sale November 30), Andersen picks up where he left off, covering everything that has happened to the brothers as they have grown up, gotten married and had children—all while facing continual waves of controversy and questions about the ways their relationship has shifted.