Morning Extra- As NFL season enters home stretch it’s time to refresh your Homegating experience

(Sponsored)- It’s the home stretch of the football season, and it’s time to REFRESH your at-home viewing experience. Subway has teamed up with Mike Golic to share a few tips to make sure the rest of your homegates this football season are the most memorable part of the year.

Mike Golic is one of the most prominent sports personalities of all time. An ESPN icon, Mike is the former co-host of ESPN Radio’s Mike and Mike and Golic and Wingo.

He is also a former game analyst for College Football and analyst for NFL studio programming. Mike is a former NFL defensive lineman. Currently Mike co-headlines with Kate Scott “College Football Saturday Night” – a new personality-driven game broadcast by Learfield delivered to fans through multiple platforms on 13 Saturdays during the 2021 season. He has also joined NBC’s “Pro Football Talk” with Mike Florio where they analyze the weekend’s results and discuss news from around the league every Monday during the 2021 NFL Season.